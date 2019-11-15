We will rise above this crisis says PM

Every Fijian’s life is touched in some way by the sadness this year says Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

While Fiji is COVID contained, the economic pain of border closures and lower demand for exports all around the world have proved devastating for the economy.

Bainimarama says we all know someone has lost their job or had hours cut because of the pandemic.

However, Bainimarama stressed that Fiji will rise above this crisis and prove our resilience and the power of thinking that Fiji will do more than recover.

“We all know someone who is having a difficult time fetching the usual prices when they bring fruits, vegetables and seafood to market. We all know someone who has moved back to the rural areas to ride out this economic crisis.”

He highlighted that the government is providing relief to those who have lost their jobs or had hours cut.

“We are ensuring life sustain services like water and electricity are not cut off. We are supporting those looking to start new businesses of their own. We are pushing ahead with construction to provide people with jobs, all while extending life-changing services to more of our people.”

The Prime Minister made these comments while opening the $1.1m Nadi District School in Nasavu, Village Bua.

The school was destroyed by TC Winston in 2016.