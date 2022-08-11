PM commends Australian and NZ defence forces

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama at Lekutu Secondary School.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has commended the international efforts that have gone into reviving Lekutu Secondary School.

Opening the newly built classroom blocks this afternoon, Bainimarama says this is historic for Fiji as for the first time an entire contingent was deployed to work on a project.

And, it’s also the first project in the country in which four different Forces worked together – the Australian Defence Forces, the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, the New Zealand Defence Force and the French Defence Force.

The construction of the six classroom block was funded by the Australian Government after the previous classrooms were destroyed by TC Yasa in December 2020.



The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the Government of Australia for continuing to prove itself a close friend in both good and the bad times.

Bainimarama says through the assistance, thousands of students will now be able to continue passing through the classrooms – receiving an education that allows them to pursue their dreams.



He says Lekutu Secondary School is now equipped with a modern education facility that is built to cyclone resistant standards and fully solar-powered.

The half a million dollar project took nine months to complete.

Plans are also in the pipeline for further upgrades of the dining hall and kitchen; the student dormitories; teachers’ quarters; staff quarters and admin and restroom blocks.



Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama with the students of Lekutu Secondary School.