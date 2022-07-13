Plans to transform education sector in motion

[Source: Premila Kumar / Twitter]

Minister for Education Premila Kumar says the revamp of the entire Early Childhood Education subsector together with the primary and secondary levels is going according to plan.

While opening the first ever Higher Education Forum in Nadi today, Kumar stated that after the pandemic, there is now a realization of the need to make education fit for purpose.

Kumar told those present that the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) is funding the Ministry to develop education sector plans.

“And that is where we are going to have a lot of consultation with all key stakeholders over several months to identify the challenges and to find the new way of the new changes that are required in the education sector.”



According to Kumar, some changes have already been rolled out with a huge amount of work being done in the background.

She says during this current transformation, they noted that many of the curricula being taught were outdated.

“I was quite surprised to learn from teachers that were teaching in level 1 to level 3 that at such a tender age, children were being taught some very difficult concepts and that was leading to loss of interest in studies, we have to make studies more fun.”

Kumar adds that she is aware there needs to be more engagement with students during learning especially at a young age.