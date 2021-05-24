Home

Education

Plans to scrap exams of Years 1 to 3

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
February 15, 2022 2:00 pm
[Source: File Photo]

Minister for Education Premila Kumar has revealed plans to scrap exams from Years 1 to 3.

Kumar says there is no need to test the knowledge of these students as they are too young and there needs to be space to allow these students to learn and grow.

The Minister also says they will review all subjects for these students with a view to remove some.

Article continues after advertisement

“And focus only on numeracy, literacy, civic and moral education. We want to focus on things like gardening, sports, vernacular, that’s all want to focus so that we are able to teach other things through civic and moral education.”

Kumar also highlighted that the Ministry of Education will carry out a review of the sector to truly reflect how education should be run and they’ve started work with development partners to come up with a proposal for funding.

Teachers, school management committees, parents, and students will be engaged in drawing up the plan.

A numeracy and literacy curriculum for primary school students has been completed by DFAT and will be trialed from the new school year before it is fully adopted.

