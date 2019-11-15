Parents urged to ensure students return to school

Parents have been urged to ensure their children return to schools when it resumes from next week.

Following three months of closure, classes for Year 12 and 13 will now resume on Tuesday, 30th June while the rest of the Primary and Secondary schools and early childhood centers will open from July 6th.

Education Minister Rosy Akbar says they realize the urgent need to return to formal education to a state of normalcy.

“We have kept all our children engaged through a number of activities if I can mention some, we have kept our schools open, we had worksheets, we had our website that continued to provide those who could excess learning materials, we had the new education channel through Walesi so that was done to ensure that our children remain engaged. And I would like appeal to all the parents that they must ensure that their children return to school.”

She adds psychosocial support will also be rendered to students.

Akbar says once school open then they be able to ascertain what other assistance are needed by the students particularly those whose parents may have lost their jobs due to COVID-19 pandemic.

There are more than 275,000 students and 13, 364 teachers in over 1, 700 schools across the country.