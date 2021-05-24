Parents urged not to send their children to school if they are sick

The Education Minister is reminding parents and guardians not to send their children to school if they are sick.

Premila Kumar says the flu is now common in most parts of the country due to the changing weather patterns and people need to be extra careful, especially when interacting with those who have symptoms.

However, Kumar says the Ministry hasn’t received any severe case and remain thankful that most cases are being treated well by health officials.

“When children are not well, we encourage parents not to send them to school because if a child has flu and they come into school they will pass it on to other children. And that was the situation in that particular school.”

Meanwhile, Kumar recently visited a few schools on Ovalau Island over the past two days.

The Minister reminded teachers of the need to take a holistic approach for students to learn, while at the same time, distributing PPEs and stationery materials.