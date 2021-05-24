Home

Education

Parents urged to play key roles

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
September 15, 2021 4:01 pm

Parents are being encouraged to render all the support they can to ensure children attend their online classes.

Fiji Principals Association President, Emosi Kuli says the current pandemic has made online learning the only option in which students can be intact with the culture of learning.

In an earlier interview with FBC News, Kuli says by now, most – if not all – secondary schools are holding classes online.

Article continues after advertisement

The Dreketi Central College Principal says the online classes will give children the sense of being in a classroom and also prepare them for classroom learning when things go back to normal.

“I do encourage the parents of Fiji, if your school is doing online classes, please support your children. Provide them with data. Provide them with an Android phone or with laptops if you are able to.”

Only introduced during this pandemic, online learning is slowly being adopted by students and teachers and it’s a challenge for those living in the rural areas due to internet connectivity.

