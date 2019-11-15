Parents of RKS students in the North to meet this weekend

Parents and guardians of Ratu Kadavulevu School students in Vanua Levu, as well as old scholars, will be meeting in Labasa this weekend to discuss the way forward for the school.

RKS Parents Guardians and Teachers Association Vice President, Ilaitia Tamata says the first Stakeholders workshop held in RKS at the beginning of this month saw the formulation of a Strategic Plan for the years 2021 to 2024.

Tamata says the meeting in Labasa this weekend will allow parents and guardians of current students as well as old scholars to look at the draft strategic plan and have their input.

“We would like to have a holistic and inclusive strategic plan from the stakeholders so that all the support and efforts can be aligned to the school’s vision and mission so that we can have more impact towards the achievement of the school in the academic, sports and boarding program.”

The Strategic Plan entails finding ways to resolve current issues faced by the school in the academic, sports, and boarding programs.

Tamata is urging all parents and guardians of current students who are living in Cakaudrove, Bua, and Macuata to be part of the meeting which will be held at Macuata House this Saturday.