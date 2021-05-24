Home

Parents called to help impart knowledge of new normal

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
February 2, 2022 12:45 pm
[Source: Premila Kumar/Twitter]

The Minister for Education is encouraging parents and guardians of children from kindergartens to Year 7 to enlighten their children about the new normal.

From Monday, it will be the first time since April 2020 that students of all levels will return to school for the first time.

The Minister anticipates that it will be difficult for the younger children, emphasizing the importance of parental support.

“I will be asking parents that, obviously, this time around, things will not be normal. Even when children enter schools, they have to follow COVID safe protocols. They will be wondering why I have to take my temperature, why am I being pulled out and told to go and wash my hands, and why recess hours are staggered and will be encouraging parents to talk about COVID safe protocols at home with their children. ”

Kumar says children need to be familiar with the COVID safe protocols and parents can assist in imparting this knowledge.

The Minister says when younger students return to school, they should already know why the environment has changed.

Kumar adding she has visited several kindergartens and primary schools and is happy with how teachers are preparing to welcome back their students under a COVID-safe environment.

