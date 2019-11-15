Home

Parental responsibility cannot be compromised: Akbar

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
January 8, 2020 7:14 am

The Education Minister is urging parents and guardians to fulfill their responsibility to ensure no child is left behind when school starts on Monday.

Rosy Akbar says parents should already be sorting out their children’s school gear as classes start in five days.

“I’ve always said that parental responsibility cannot be compromised. Parents your role is also to prepare for the new school year. Your children need your support in the provision of basic school gear which is your responsibility. The rest of the stuff is something that the government takes care of.”

The Minister says schools in the Maritime Islands will also start on Monday since there are no reports of any major damage post-TC Sarai.

“We haven’t received much assessment report so I think we are ready to start. If there are minor damages – we will let the division and the management and the heads of school address that. But all in all, we are ready to start in 2020.”

Teachers meanwhile, are to report to school from today to prepare for the new term.

