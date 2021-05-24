Over 8,900 students to sit for FSFE

A total of 8928 Year 13 students will sit for their Fiji Seventh Form Examination in 169 centres across the country from tomorrow.

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar says the schools have made all the arrangements to ensure exams are held in compliance with COVID safe protocols.

Kumar says this is a stressful time for students who need encouragement from parents, teachers and guardians to help them focus and manage the exam pressure.

Article continues after advertisement

She says the 2021 Academic Year has been extremely challenging, as it put students away from face to face classes for almost eight months due to the pandemic.

Kumar adds the Heads of Schools have assured that all syllabus were completed and sufficient revision time was given to students.

She emphasized that these examinations are important for the students as their future pursuit for higher education and career goals will be determined.

Kumar has wished students well in their examinations.

The results for Year 13 are expected to be released on March 17th.

Fiji School Leaving Certificate Exam for 13, 851 Year 12 students will be held from next Monday.

Students will sit for this exam at 174 centres.

The FSLCE results are expected to be released on April 6th.