Over 8,000 students expected at USP open day

High school students at the USP open day. [Photo: Supplied]

Today marks the first University of the South Pacific Open Day in two years, with over 8,329 students from 67 schools expected to attend at the Laucala, Lautoka, and Labasa campuses.

Dr Samuela Bogitini, Director of the Labasa Campus, says preparations are going well, with 20 schools confirming face-to-face sessions with a total of 1,792 students from Years 11-13.

Dr Pramila Devi, Director of the USP Lautoka Campus, stated that the campus will host its 2022 Open Day on Vidilo Street, in the heart of Lautoka City.

Parents, guardians, prospective students, working students, and members of the public are invited to visit their nearest USP Campus and learn more about the programs and courses offered by USP’s six schools.

Students can also learn about USP Pacific TAFE’s preliminary and foundation level pre-degree programs, as well as skills-based qualifications.

The USP Virtual Open Days will be held from next Monday to Wednesday.