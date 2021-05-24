Over 22,000 students to resume school

Over 22,624 Years 12 and 13 students will resume school after almost six months of closure.

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar says they are now ready to welcome these students to resume studies and prepare for their final examinations.

Kumar had a meeting with all Heads of Schools and has emphasised that the protocols prepared by the Ministry of Health must be strictly followed for the safety of students, teachers and ancillary staff.

Article continues after advertisement

A circular on the Health Ministry’s protocols have been sent to all the Heads of Schools.

Kumar further stresses these students need to be guided on the topics that have been taught both, face to face and remotely, and those which are required to be covered with ample time for revisions.

She adds any school which has lost a teacher due to no vaccination will be provided with replacements before the re-opening, if not already done.

Kumar says Heads of Schools need to take responsibility to fully prepare the students for examinations in late January 2022.

She is also requesting parents and guardians to effectively manage their children’s study time at home as well.

The opening date for the rest of the classes will be advised in due course.