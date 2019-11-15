Over 21,000 students return to classes

Around 21,700 Year 12 and 13 students across Fiji returned to class today.

Education Minister Rosy Akbar says these students are back in school after three months of closure due to COVID-19.

In welcoming back the first batch of children, Akbar encouraged all students to abide by the rules in place while they work on returning formal education to a state of normalcy.

Article continues after advertisement

Teachers are also counting on senior students to set a good example for juniors and to have the right atmosphere for learning and teaching under the current circumstances.

Children in places that were hit worst by Tropical Cyclone Harold, such as Kadavu and Southern Lau have to equip themselves for a greater battle.

As the Ministry makes the best possible effort to hasten repair and maintenance work in worst affected areas, students are urged to adjust to their makeshift facilities and prioritize learning under all circumstances.

Akbar believes in the students and their ability to be strong and adapt. She says through hard work and determination, all things are possible and their positive attitude will serve them well, not just now, but in the future.”

Parents are also urged to ensure their children follow the rules and guidelines set by schools in terms of COVID-proofing and to actively participate in their education as they resume normal schooling.

Adequate psycho- social support will be provided to students upon their return to schools.

Students are encouraged to approach their School Heads and teachers for any issues faced so that a concerted effort can be made towards a smooth transition into term two.

Minister Akbar wishes senior students a very prosperous term ahead, encouraging them to tackle challenges headlong, and set their sights on the National Examinations in December.