Over 13,000 teachers return to schools today

A total of 13,364 teachers are back in school today after three months, the longest in the history of formal education.

This comes after schools closed on 20 March immediately after the first COVID-19 case was identified in Fiji.

The Minister for Education Rosy Akbar has welcomed all teachers that are returning to school.

Akbar says some of the rural, remote and maritime teachers have returned to their stations over the weekend and some may still be making their way back due to transportation schedules.

She has acknowledged all the hard working teachers who have worked from home and remotely in the last three months to provide education to all the children of Fiji.

Akbar also commended the teachers for their resilience and preparedness to deal with the devastation of TC Harold and the uncertainties of the pandemic.

School Heads have also been reminded to ensure that all classrooms are well ventilated and all hygiene practices are in place.

Akbar has stressed that all schools must ensure that there are enough water tanks to cater for hand washing and hygiene needs of all the students especially during recess and lunch breaks.

The Education Minister has reiterated that the worksheets were supplementary resources only and teachers should not pressure any student to submit completed worksheets upon their return to school.

The Minister has strongly suggested that teachers are not to schedule any form of assessment upon the resumption of schools.

All heads of schools, management, parents and guardians are urged to make the effort in ensuring that students make a smooth transition to Term 2.