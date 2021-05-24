Opposition urged to let parents decide for their children

The Opposition Members have been urged to let parents decide whether they want to send their children to school or not.

Education Minister, Premila Kumar says they cannot close schools because of a handful of parents, unions or the Opposition.

An assessment carried out by the Ministry with UNICEF shows sixty-percent of parents agreed to send their children to school.

10,000 parents participated in the online assessment.

Mikaele Leawere in his end-of-week statement, claimed the majority of parents are hesitant to send their children to school for safety reasons.

“The concern is that children are effective spreaders of COVID-19 to vulnerable family members, according to reports that we received. In addition, those below the age of 12 are not vaccinated and parents have raised concerns.”

Education Minister Premila Kumar highlights parents have the option of homeschooling their children.

“I think you should just leave the decision on parents. I mean who are you and I to tell parents to what to do. We have given the option to parents who are not willing to send their children, they can keep their children at home perhaps they want to engage in homeschooling. We have given that option to parents.”

Kumar also highlighted that in the last four days the average attendance of Early Childhood Education was 70 percent, Primary was 72 and secondary was 69 percent.