Education

Online exams a challenge

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
July 9, 2021 3:20 pm

As the impact of COVID-19 continues, university students currently having online exams are finding it difficult to cope with their assessments.

Many are still coming to terms with the increasing number of cases in their communities – while some are finding difficulty accessing the online study platform.

Some students are also uncertain about passing their unit as the entire course is offered online.

Article continues after advertisement

21-year-old Rani Chandra says it has not been easy to adapt to online classes.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been very difficult for us students to cope up with online assessments and classes and it has been even more challenging to complete these assessments during this time”

Most of these students prefer face-to-face classes as it provides better learning environment.

The teaching and learning process has been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and most universities have opted for online learning to prevent delays in lessons.

 

