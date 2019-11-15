Northern Secondary Schools ready for classes

Secondary schools in the Northern Division are ready to take in Year 12s and 13s from tomorrow.

In Labasa, Valebasoga Secondary School Principal Ahmed Tauwab says all their teachers turned up today and they have met to discuss the timetable for the revised school term.

Tauwab says they have 21 Year 12 students with 16 Year 13 students and they expect a 90 percent turnout tomorrow, as majority of their students are living in villages.

He adds, education is still a priority and they want to keep their reputation of securing a high pass rate in the Year 13 exams.

Dreketi Central College Principal Emosi Kuli told FBC News, they have started their timetable today and have set out their standard operation procedures in accordance with the circular by the Ministry of Education regarding COVID-19 measures in schools.

Kuli says parents have been calling the school to ask about the beginning of classes adding this is a good indication for them as it guarantees a good turnout tomorrow.

He adds, there was 100 percent turnout of teachers today and they are eager to start the school term after a long three month break.

Nadogo Central College Principal Mohammed Khan says after meeting all his teaching staff today, they are fully prepared to start the new school term from tomorrow.

Khan says there has been an overwhelming response from parents eager to send their children to school and the school is ready to welcome them back.

Years 12s and 13s start the 2nd school term tomorrow with the rest of the levels to start next week.