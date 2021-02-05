North schools to remain closed until further notice

The Education Ministry is advising that all schools in the Northern Division will remain closed until further notice.

All schools in the Central, Western and Eastern Divisions will resume classes from Monday.

Minister Rosy Akbar says they’ve received reports from the Northern Division that some schools are still being used as Evacuation Centres.

She adds a few schools will take longer than expected to open as cleaning is still in progress.

The Minister says some areas in the Northern Division still do not have access to water and electricity and given the safety and welfare of the students, they will keep schools closed until further notice.

The Minister confirms that content coverage will not be an issue as they are still early in the 2021 school year.

Akbar says no student in the Northern Division will be disadvantaged as they will ensure students are given ample time to catch up on the class curriculum.

She says they will assess the situation in the Northern Division and advise teachers, students and parents on the resumption of classes in due course.

Heads of Schools are urged to continue to work with their teachers, communities and relevant authorities in cleaning up the schools and classrooms.

The Ministry will make arrangements for school furniture as many school desks and chairs have been damaged by the recent cyclones and flooding.

The Minister adds they will work with the Divisional Education Office in the North and Heads of Schools to assess the extent of damage to schools.

The Ministry will also obtain a list of students needing assistance with school stationery.