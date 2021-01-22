Home

North schools to close tomorrow

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
January 27, 2021 6:23 pm

All schools in the Northern Division will be closed from tomorrow.

Commissioner Northern Division Uraia Rainima made the decision this afternoon.

Schools will be closed on Thursday 28th and Friday 29th of January.

The decision to reopen the schools will be made thereafter.

Rainima made the decision in light of the tropical depression and heavy rainfall forecast throughout the Northern Division from tomorrow.

