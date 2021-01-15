Home

North schools ready to resume

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
January 18, 2021 4:45 pm
Schools that could not be repaired on time have been provided temporary learning shelters. [Source: Rosy Akbar/Twitter]

Most schools in the Northern division are ready for classes to resume from tomorrow.

Minister for Education, Rosy Akbar says schools that were damaged by Tropical Cyclone Yasa have been repaired.

She says those schools that could not be repaired on time have been provided temporary learning shelters.

Article continues after advertisement

” We have tried to make it semi-permanent and most of the schools have been completed by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces and the school management.”

The education minister officiated the handing over of Galoa Island Primary School from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Australia earlier today.

