North schools ready to resume

Most schools in the Northern division are ready for classes to resume from tomorrow.

Minister for Education, Rosy Akbar says schools that were damaged by Tropical Cyclone Yasa have been repaired.

She says those schools that could not be repaired on time have been provided temporary learning shelters.

” We have tried to make it semi-permanent and most of the schools have been completed by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces and the school management.”

Making learning spaces comfortable for our TC Yasa affected schools with wooden floor boards. pic.twitter.com/hIh2sq55iG — Rosy Sofia Akbar (@RosySAkbar) January 17, 2021

The education minister officiated the handing over of Galoa Island Primary School from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Australia earlier today.