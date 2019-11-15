No restrictions on university programs under zoning policy

The Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Board says there are no restrictions on which university or program students can chose under the new ‘Study Where You Live Zoning Policy’.

However, if students want to qualify for TELS allowances, they must enroll at campuses within their locality.

Board Chief Executive, Bobby Maharaj says under the new policy, students enrolling at campuses within their locality will be eligible for bus fare and incidental allowances only.

“If a student has selected USP Labasa and let’s say they have selected a diploma in early childhood education program at Level 5 then the question arises is the program offered by USP Labasa Campus, if the answer is yes then what it means is that than the requirement for student to stay at their home in Labasa and complete their Diploma in Early Childhood program at USP when they do so we are still going to fund them for their bus fare and incidental allowances and stationary allowance which is going to help them in terms of printing and buying of books and other stationary.”

Maharaj says the board will continue to fund students who may have to keep relocating between their programs.

“Assuming its a three-year program is not offered in their locality they can relocate, then they can qualify for full allowances which are if they are renting they can apply for rent provide they have submitted to us FRCS stamped rent agreement, if they are staying in hostel they can give us hostel accommodation letter, we will pay for hostel fees, they qualify for food, bus fare and incidental, so there is no restriction.”

The TSL Board stresses that in case a student still prefers to move to the main campus despite the program being offered in their locality, the allowance eligibility will be restricted to bus fare and incidental only and no food or rental allowances will be approved.