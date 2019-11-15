No plans to engage retired teachers: Akbar

The Education Ministry has no plans to engage retired teachers when classes resume from next month.

Minister Rosy Akbar says the decision will only be made if there is a need.

She adds students may need a lot of guidance and counseling when they return to school.

“The team at the Ministry we are looking at how we can be better prepared to deal with our children when they come back.”

Schools around Fiji have been closed since the 23rd of March and are expected to reopen on the 12th of June.

The Education Minister has given assurance that should schools resume next month, they will be able to complete their syllabus on time.