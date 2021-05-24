No online learning from November 1st

All teaching and learning will take place in the school environment once classrooms open to students says Education Minister Premila Kumar.

A week remains for over 22,624 Years 12 and 13 students to resume classes after almost six months at home.

Kumar stresses there will be no more moodle or online learning from November 1st.

“Once we open the school for face to face that’s where all the teaching and learning will take place, there will be no such thing as providing this and that because students want to study from home. There is no option here.”

She says they expect all students to be in their classrooms after half a year of missed lessons.

“If children want to study from home that will be entirely on them and it is the parent’s responsibility but teaching and learning, once we open the school for face to face learning all teaching and learning, will take place in the school environment.”

The Ministry is urging parents to start preparing children to return to school under the new normal knowing that re-adjusting may take time.