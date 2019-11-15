No one will stand between students and their futures

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the government through the Ministry of Education won’t tolerate anyone seeking to stand between Fijian students and their futures.

Speaking at the Ratu Kadavulevu School Stakeholders Workshop Bainimarama highlighted that there is an old stigma of privilege and entitlement around RKS that serves no one and must be shed.

The Prime Minister highlighted that this Workshop is the start of something new and inclusive where students are focused solely on their studies, sports, and on how they can honor RKS.

“Our students learn as much from their teachers as they do at home – maybe more. And the example set by teachers can set students on a course that defines their life, for good or for ill. With so much riding on the quality and professionalism of your School’s leadership and teaching staff, we can never settle for anything less than the best. The better your principals are, the better your teachers are, and the better your coaches are, the better off every RKS student will be. That principle is bigger than education – it applies to every aspect of society.”

The Prime Minister also reminded the students that they will be judged on merit and their hard work will help them succeed.

“So please, don’t spend your school days as a bully or as a disobedient student. Don’t spend your time looking down on others. Don’t waste your life pretending you are superior to anyone due to circumstances of birth, or any other superficial reason. Your nation needs better from you.”

Bainimarama highlighted that the workshop will determine how RKS can play a role to build a better nation, a stronger nation, a Fiji for all Fijians.