No decision yet on term two holidays

The Ministry of Education is yet to make any decision on the duration of the second term school holiday.

This as the first-term school holiday has been extended for another week.

Following the latest cases of COVID-19, the Ministry of Education brought the term one holiday a week early.

Questions are being raised as to whether there will be reduced second-term holidays.

Education Ministry Permanent Secretary, Anjeela Jokhan says for now their priority is keeping students safe.

Jokhan says they are assessing the situation and any decision will be made in due course.