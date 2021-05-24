Home

No change to Year12 and 13 exam dates

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
January 20, 2022 7:25 am

Minister of Education, Premila Kumar confirms that dates for Year 12 and 13 external exams will not change.

Kumar highlighted this following the announcement that Years 8 to 13 will resume face-to-face classes on Monday with a solid confirmation tomorrow.

The Minister says the exams will begin on February 1.

She says it is important to have the exam on the fixed date so that students can provide exam results to the tertiary institutions of their choice.

“We need to feed this result not only to universities but also to our scholarship unit TSLS for them to start identifying students who will be given that loan facility and also for the scholarship, so the date is very critical and it’s for this reason we are not shifting.”

The Minister says that in the event a student is not able to sit the exams for any reason, he or she will be given compassionate marks to proceed further.

These reasons may include a student testing positive for COVID-19 or having been sick.

 

