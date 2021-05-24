NFP leader is changing tune: PS

The Education Ministry is urging teachers not to fall for tricks used by politicians who are making it seem as if the Ministry is attacking the teachers.

Permanent Secretary, Anjeela Jokhan made the statement after National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad changed his view on teachers’ qualification.

Jokhan says over the weekend, Prasad on NFP Facebook page and subsequently, in the media had said that Education Minister’s insulting comments are not only derogatory but a “bane of education”.

Article continues after advertisement

She says Minister Premila Kumar has continuously praised the majority of teachers who have upgraded their qualifications and registrations.

Jokhan adds the Minister only wants the small number of teachers who have failed to keep up to date with their qualifications as reported by the Fiji Teachers Registration Authority to do so.

FTRA reported that teachers with “limited authority to teach” were given opportunities to pursue their studies from 2009 and unfortunately some have not upgraded their qualifications.

Jokhan says Government incentivized teachers by increasing the pay for qualified teachers from $18,000 to $26,000.

Another incentive the Government has provided is TELS to support more students wanting to obtain teaching qualifications – so there are no excuses.

Jokhan says by attacking the Minister’s call for teachers to upgrade their qualifications, Prasad simply wants unqualified teachers to teach students.

The Permanent Secretary says Prasad is changing his tune and asking what the Ministry is doing.

Jokhan says the Ministry is calling for the teachers to upgrade their qualifications or their contracts may not be renewed – exactly what Biman had called the “bane of education”.

She says today Prasad has completely changed what he had formerly said on the media release on the NFP Facebook Page and saying that he never said that they want unqualified teachers in the teaching system.