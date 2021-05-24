New USP orientation program

The University of the South Pacific’s Semester Zero Program provides a free online orientation for Year 12 and Year 13 students for a smooth transition into their first semester of tertiary education.

USP Center for Flexible Learning Director, Dr Rajni Prasad says this unique six-week program is offered only to students who have received their provisional offer letters or are applying to study.

“Unlike the previous students who came to university and had more hands-on experience with learning online. We’re not sure how long and how large our orientation week can be given that we have restrictions, so we try to have this package for the students because we don’t know how much confidence and knowledge they have”.

Article continues after advertisement

Students need about four hours per week to complete Semester Zero.

The program has a range of fun activities, games, and information embedded in it as a source of information.

More than 650 students are currently enrolled in the Semester Zero Program.