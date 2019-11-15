Home

New USP Chancellor aims to improve governance

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
July 4, 2020 12:40 pm
Nauru’s third president Lionel Aingimea has been appointed USP’s chancellor. [Source: Twitter]

The new Head of the University of the South Pacific aims to improve governance at the region’s premier institution.

Nauru’s third president Lionel Aingimea has been appointed USP’s chancellor and his term commenced on Wednesday after the former Chancellor, David Kabua’s term ended on Tuesday.

The chancellor is the titular head of the University in which President Aingimea is the 28th head of state or government to hold the title.

Aingimea says USP needs to have strong staff and students supported by a strong council.

He says his vision is to see staff working in an environment without fear and without intimidation, where they can deliver what is needed either in business houses or what is needed in industries.

Aingimea will be officially installed at the USP’s main campus in Laucala, Suva once border and travel restrictions ease

