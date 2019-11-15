New teacher’s quarters for Namalata Primary School

Five new teacher’s quarters and an administration block were officially commissioned yesterday at the Namalata Primary School in Korovou Tailevu.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while opening the new quarters says it will certainly improve teacher’s productivity.

School Manager Eparama Daunitutu says the long wait is now over and it was a proud moment for the teachers, students, and parents for the Prime Minister to come and open their quarters.

“I’m not the only one that is happy because we’ve seen the vision that is done by this government especially Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama to upgrade the education of our children.”

School Head Teacher Log Nadan says the new building will bring more motivation for hard work.

“By the change of their housing we have seen the teamwork, there’s a big change in the teachers, I can see they are really empowered”

The cost of the construction of the new teacher’s quarters is around 600 thousand dollars.