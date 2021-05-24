Home

New system to recruit teachers

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
January 21, 2022 4:50 pm
The Education Ministry has come up with a system to recruit teachers. [Source: Fijian Government]

The Education Ministry has come up with a system to recruit teachers.

Minister Premila Kumar says this will be done on a yearly basis in the month of April.

She adds this will be done through a written test as well as through interview.

Article continues after advertisement

“A pool will be created. So if a school needs a teacher, we will be able to get the teacher out of the pool and post the teacher to the school. After one year the pool dissolves. So some of you may have found a job but the others did not. We need to give equal opportunities to everyone else.”

Kumar says this will make things easier for everybody.

She adds it’s an open process and the Ministry will be talking more about that at a later stage.

Meanwhile, the classes for Years 8 to 13 will resume on Monday, but the reopening dates for Early Childhood Education to Years 7 will be announced later.

