New school for students of Nagonenicolo

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

The dream of quality education will soon be a reality for primary school students in the district of Nagonenicolo in the interior of Naitasiri.

This as Minister for Infrastructure, Jone Usamate, commissioned the new Nakaidra Primary School yesterday.

Funded by the Japanese government to the tune of $215,000, Usamate says the Nakaidra Primary School was established as an infant school in 2015 and now boasts a new concrete school block.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the Fijian government prepared the new site for the school blocks and the new teacher’s quarters and provided a boat and engine for students traveling by boat on the Wainimala river from outlying villages.

This cost the government $47,000.

UNICEF also stepped in to fund the school’s new ablution block, which is currently under construction, committing $80,000.00 to the project.