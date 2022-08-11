New learning environment for Navakasiga Primary students

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama at the Navakasiga Primary School in Bua

Years One and Two students of Navakasiga Primary School in Bua will now be learning in a new environment after Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama officially opened a two classroom block this morning.

Bainimarama says the fully furnished classrooms will change the physical outlook of the school.

He stated the school is now equipped with modern facility built to cyclone resistant standards which will also double as an evacuation center for the surrounding community.

Navakasiga Primary caters for the villages of Naviqiri and Nasau as well as the maritime community of Yaqaga.

Bainimarama emphasized the government is not satisfied simply with being the first to provide free, compulsory education for every child.



He says every Fijian student must have access to an equally high standard of learning, no matter where they live.

Funded under the Prime Minister’s Small Grant Scheme, the construction of the classrooms cost around $50, 000.

Head Teacher, Samuelu Maui says the building was a project under the Ministry of Education’s Asset Monitoring Unit but was incomplete.

Maui they requested the Prime Minister for assistance to complete the project during his visit to Lekutu last year.

The two classes were previously using a temporary classroom – an aged roofless corrugated iron building which used to be the school hostel.

There are 18 Year 1 students and 14 Year 2 students, while the school roll is 100.



