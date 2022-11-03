New exam dates welcomed

JNC Principal Rajendra Kumar.

College heads have welcomed the announcement of the revised exam dates by the Education Ministry.

Jai Narayan College Principal Rajendra Kumar says the new dates provide students with time to revise, study, and catch up on anything they might have missed.

Kumar says they have already started with the preparations and are carrying out remedial work.

“Actually we have already started with the preparation. We finished our syllabus a couple of days ago and the teachers started with the preparation for the annual examinations. Now it’s just remedial-based work before the final examination.”

Kumar has urged students to continue coming to school so that they get the best out of their teachers.

The Education Ministry has announced that Year 8 exams will start on Friday, December 9th and end on Tuesday, December 13th; Year 12 exams will start on Thursday, 1st December and end on Tuesday, December 13th; and Year 13 exams will now start on Monday, November 28th and end on Thursday, December 8th.