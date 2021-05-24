New enrolment to be based on school zoning policy

The Education Ministry stresses that new enrolments for Early Childhood Education, Year 1 and Year 9 for the 2022 academic year, will be carried out as per the policy on School Zoning.

The Ministry says this will help reduce overcrowding in classrooms and help to keep students safe which has always been a concern.

It says the policy will also enable the Ministry to make the best use of existing networks of schools and educational resources, remove social stratifications in the student enrolment process, help to improve the overall performance of schools and ensure an equal distribution of students.

The Ministry hopes the implementation of this policy will also play a part in helping parents as their children will be enrolled in schools that are not too far from home.

The Education Ministry says exceptions can be made for students with preferences for certain subject combinations, one or both parents being a teacher at the specific school, or for any other exception, as per the policy, with approval given by the Permanent Secretary of Education.