New education program targets learning gaps among children

The Education Ministry, in collaboration with UNICEF, Global Partnership for Education, and the Australian Government, has officially launched the Yavutu Program, a major education initiative aimed at strengthening foundational learning for children in Fiji.

Speaking at the launch, UNICEF Pacific Deputy Representative Anna Smeby stressed that just as a strong foundation is vital for a stable building, it is equally essential for children’s learning and development.

The Yavutu Program seeks to ensure that every child in Fiji has an equal opportunity to thrive in their early years of education from pre-primary to Year 3.

She says it aims to address challenges highlighted by the LANA assessments and the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey which showed that a significant number of Fijian children aged 8 to 14 lacked basic reading and math skills expected by the end of Year 2.

“This is why we are talking about foundations to ensure children have an equal opportunity to do well later in life, we need to work together to strengthen the foundation their early years of learning from pre- primary to year three, and that is exactly what the Yavutu program is aiming to achieve.”

Smeby says the program will focus on three key areas empowering teachers and learners, strengthening system capacity, and improving education frameworks.

This includes providing teachers with the necessary training and tools to create inclusive and engaging learning environments, connecting schools more closely with families and communities, and ensuring national education standards reflect inclusivity and gender equality.

UNICEF reaffirmed its commitment to support the Ministry of Education through technical expertise and collaboration to ensure children enjoy successful learning experiences.

Acting Counsellor for Human Development at the Australian High Commission, Tess McSpedden highlighted the importance of early childhood education as one of the most cost-effective investments in a nation’s future.

“Early interventions and inclusive environments help ensure all children, including those with disabilities, can flourish. High quality early learning services are essential to closing learning gaps.”

She also stresses that while Fiji has strong enrollment rates, UNICEF data shows that 33 percent of children aged 7 to 14 lack foundational reading skills, and 55% lack foundational numeracy skills.

Australia, through the Global Partnership for Education has contributed almost $15 million towards Fiji’s education reforms, including the Yavutu Program, to support the government’s vision for quality, inclusive, and equitable early childhood education.

She has commended the government for its ongoing commitment to ECE as reflected in key national policies, including the National Development Plan, the Denarau Declaration, and the National Early Childhood Development Policy launched last year.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro also acknowledged that too many children are falling behind before they even have a fair chance to begin, and the Yavutu Program is Fiji’s bold, evidence-based response to this challenge.

