New Dean for FNU CBHTS

Professor Arun Elias has been appointed as the new Dean of Fiji National University’s College of Business, Hospitality, and Tourism Studies.

Elias has had leadership experience for over two decades and aims to set new heights through his strategic plans.

Professor Elias held the position of Associate Dean (International and Accreditation) at the Wellington School of Business and Government at Victoria University of Wellington, New Zealand, and holds two Master’s degrees.

He also holds a PhD in management from Victoria University of Wellington.

FNU Vice-Chancellor Professor Toby Wilkinson says the newly appointed Dean brings a wealth of experience which will help run the institution as per its new five-year Strategic Plan.

Professor Elias has also worked in industry and the TVET sector in India and New Zealand.