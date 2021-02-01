Home

New classrooms for Dama students

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
April 8, 2021 12:19 pm

Students of Dama District School in Bua will soon be learning in new classrooms after their school was severely affected by TC Yasa.

Construction of a 1×3 classroom building has started today following the groundbreaking ceremony officiated by the Minister for Education Rosy Akbar this morning.

Akbar says the government is making good on its promise to build new classrooms for the school despite it being a semi-permanent structure.

She says they want students to get out of the tents and learn in a comfortable learning space.

The Minister adds the new classrooms are part of their rehabilitation programme.

The rebuilding programme will be undertaken at a later date with funding provided by the Australian Government.

Three classrooms including the school Kindergarten were totally destroyed during TC Yasa.

The construction work is expected to be completed between six to 10 weeks.

 

