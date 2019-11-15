New Acting Vice Chancellor for FNU

The Fiji National University Council has appointed Acting Chancellor Tessa Price to assume the role of Acting Vice-Chancellor for the next month.

She replaces Professor James Pounder, who completed his term on 31st July 2020.

Price has stepped down as Acting Chancellor while performing her new role as Acting VC.

She says this will allow the FNU Council time to make an appropriate appointment before a permanent replacement is found.

Professor Pounder returns to his substantive position of Pro-Vice-Chancellor Learning and Teaching.