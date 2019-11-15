Home

New Acting Principal for RKS appointed

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
October 2, 2020 12:55 pm
The Ministry of Education yesterday appointed an Acting Principal for Ratu Kadavulevu School.

The Ministry of Education yesterday appointed an Acting Principal for Ratu Kadavulevu School.

The appointment was made through an Expression of Interest.

The Education Ministry says the acting head of school will report to RKS next Monday.

The Ministry wishes the Acting Head of School well for the remainder of the 2020 Academic year.

It says they will not make any further comments.

In late August the students of RKS had staged a protest against the school principal and the school was closed for a week to resolve the issue.

 

 

