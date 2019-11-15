Never neglect your responsibility, Akbar reminds teachers

Students are the responsibility of all teachers and they should never be neglected.

This was highlighted by the Education Minister Rosy Akbar while officiating at the Fiji Muslim League’s Annual Teachers Awards night in Suva last night.

Akbar says each student comes with a different identity and back ground and it’s crucial for teachers to hear them out and talk to them every day.

“You might be looking at 100 children, three, four classes, everybody comes with a different mindset, and every child comes from a different environment, different faiths, and different beliefs. You have to understand them, you have to understand the behavior of your children. Why is this child behaving and sometimes you have to go out your way and say why? Talk to the parents, maybe the child did not have breakfast in the morning, maybe the child comes from a family where there is domestic violence every day.”

Akbar says teachers will sometimes act as nurses, counsellors’ even parents in schools and they should be prepared for this.

She has also urged head teachers to solve issues associated with students as a way to get to know their students and their teachers better.