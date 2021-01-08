National Examination Provisional Results to be out by month-end

The 2020 National Examination Provisional Results will be released by end of this month for Year 12 and 13 students.

The Education Ministry says the 30 days provisional period will allow students to apply for a recount or a remark and upon the completion of the provisional period, the Ministry will not make any changes to the examination results.

The results will be released online which be accessed on the link www.examresults.gov.fj

Minister Rosy Akbar says students can view their results online using their examination code and personal credentials.

Akbar adds that TC Yasa impacted the delivery of the result on a timely manner.

“Provisionally we expect to release the results on the 31st January, you are all aware we had delays due to the cyclone and as in the past years, Year 13 students for 2021 will obviously be enrolled in their secondary schools after the results are out.”

Students who do not have access to the internet can obtain their results from their respective schools or from their nearest District Education Office.

Students wanting to apply for a recount and/or a remark can submit an application at the Examinations Office or at the District Education Office.

Examination Certificates will be printed after the provisional period.

Year 13 students can commence enrollment in the third week of school.