More than 9000 USP Students affected by the pandemic

There is a significant number of students who are facing challenges in accessing more than 800 courses during this pandemic.

The University of the South Pacific Deputy Vice Chancellor’s Education Professor, Jito Vanulailai, says that majority of these students do not have access to the technological devices needed to engage in online learning.

“Based on data we have potentially as I mentioned we’ve got most likely one third of our students who will fall through the crack and we try to minimize that. These disadvantaged population, I said disadvantaged because they do not have the access to laptops, computers or the internet”.

Professor Vanualailai reassures that students’ education remains their priority.

This as news of the relocation of the University of the South Pacific’s Vice Chancellor’s office from the university’s main campus in Suva, to the USP’s Alafua Campus in Apia, Samoa and the stipulation that VC Ahluwalia’s contract be a three-year term comes amidst a pandemic and an outbreak in Fiji.

“We let the council finalize the deliberations and whatever the council decides, we just have to follow. The most important thing for my office is to make sure that all our students survive this pandemic.”

With more than 28,000 students registered this semester, Professor Vanualailai says that they are working closely with the Students Association pandemic can be assisted.