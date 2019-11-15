Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Education

More than 90 percent TSLB applications processed

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
January 31, 2020 7:57 am
The Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Board has so far processed more than 91 percent of the applications.

The Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Board has so far processed more than 91 percent of the applications.

Chief Executive Bobby Maharaj says these are the applications that were complete in all aspects and met the scheme’s eligibility criteria.

He says applicants now have to log in to their TSLB account and check for their bond form and offer letter.

Article continues after advertisement

Maharaj says without the submission of the entire signed bond form and offer letters, TSLB will not issue any confirmation letters.

He says applicants need to note that fees or allowances will not be paid until the offer letters and bond forms are duly and satisfactorily completed and submitted to TSLB and subsequent issuance of the confirmation of award letter from TSLB.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-19 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.