More than 90 percent TSLB applications processed

The Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Board has so far processed more than 91 percent of the applications.

Chief Executive Bobby Maharaj says these are the applications that were complete in all aspects and met the scheme’s eligibility criteria.

He says applicants now have to log in to their TSLB account and check for their bond form and offer letter.

Article continues after advertisement

Maharaj says without the submission of the entire signed bond form and offer letters, TSLB will not issue any confirmation letters.

He says applicants need to note that fees or allowances will not be paid until the offer letters and bond forms are duly and satisfactorily completed and submitted to TSLB and subsequent issuance of the confirmation of award letter from TSLB.