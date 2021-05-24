More than 60,000 students assisted in nine years

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar says the government has assisted over 53,000 students through the National Toppers and Tertiary Education Loans Service.

Kumar says this year the government has committed funding for an additional 8,609 new intakes.

547 students come under the Toppers Scholarship, 120 In-service Scholarships, 20 scholarships are for students with special needs, 5, 000 are TELS and TVET, and an additional 2, 942 for other categories under TELS.

University Students. [File Photo]

In her Easter message to students, Kumar highlighted the government will continue to prioritize education.

“This is likely to push the total number of students assisted to beyond 60,000 for nine years since the inception of this two new merit-based schemes.”

Kumar says the government wants to produce graduates who will contribute to the progress and the success of their families, community and the nation as a whole.