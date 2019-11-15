More than 100 ECE centres have five or less students

An audit of the Early Childhood Education Centers in Fiji last year found that there are a little over a hundred centres with five or less students.

Minister for Education, Rosie Akbar has urged heads of schools in the Bua and Macuata Districts to do proper planning before requesting for ECE centers to be established.

Akbar says one ECE teacher should be teaching 15 students and not less.

However, with over a thousand ECE centers in the country, the Ministry has had to allocated grants to these centres as well as teachers even though the numbers are much less.

Akbar says the operational cost for such centers is too high.

There was a total of 19,209 ECE enrolments last year.