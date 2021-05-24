Home

Education

More teachers pursuing further studies

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
August 19, 2021 12:35 pm

More teachers are now seeking to completing their education and attaining relevant qualifications.

Education Minister, Rosy Akbar says 281 teachers are currently pursuing further education.

Akbar also highlighted that some teachers have been pursuing personal developments through the completion of Post-graduate studies and even Masters.

She adds in the 2019-20 financial year, 492 teachers received a salary upgrade amounting to $2.5m.

“For this financial year, we are looking at 116 teachers in early childhood care, 71 primary and 94 secondary school teachers. Our teachers are studying on a part-time basis and when they complete.”

Currently, there are 13,204 teaching staff of which 5,634 secondary school teachers 6,101 primary school teachers and 1389 ECE teachers across the country.

