More students enroll at USP despite challenges of COVID-19

Despite the challenges brought on by COVID-19, the University of the South Pacific has recorded an increase in the number of students studying for the second semester.

USP Acting Deputy Vice Chancellor Education, Dr Jito Vanualailai says when COVID-19 began making headlines, their main focus was the continuity of the education of young people.

Vanualailai says with the resources the university had, they did not hesitate to move face to face classes remotely through their distance and flexible learning program.

“So when COVID-19 hit us, we were prepared and we did not hesitate to continue the education of our people which is the focus really of our team. The continued education of our children, of our future leaders.”

Vanualailai says the increase in student numbers in semester 2 is largely due to the fact that more face to face classes are being remotely provided to young people online.

It was also highlighted that this is the first time in the University’s history to have an increase in student numbers across all 11 USP regional campuses.