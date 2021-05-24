Home

Education

More students added to DFAT's school lunch support

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
February 3, 2022 4:05 pm
[Source: DINFO]

The Ministry of Education through Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade continues to provide lunches to students that need them.

Education Permanent Secretary Doctor Anjeela Jokhan says this initiative began in November last year and some students have been added to the list this year.

Dr Jokhan says DFAT continue to monitor students and help those that don’t bring their lunches to school.

“That work is still going; more students have been added to the list and they have provided that support, as they verify students in schools, and they continue to provide school lunch. It just gives us the assurance that the child is fed and can concentrate on their studies. “

Dr Jokhan says they have recorded 74 per cent of students’ attendance this week.

Schools for Early Children Education to Years 7 will resume next week Monday.

